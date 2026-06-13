Yankees All-Star suffers injury setback

The New York Yankees had hoped to get a key member of their lineup back soon, but that will no longer be the case.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Giancarlo Stanton suffered a setback to his calf injury while running the bases this week. Stanton will undergo more tests, and it appears almost certain that his return will be delayed.

Giancarlo Stanton felt a tweak/twinge in his calf while running bases this week, Aaron Boone said. More imaging is possible. Boone had expected Stanton to return early this coming homestand, that is now in jeopardy. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 13, 2026

The Yankees open a homestand on Tuesday and hoped to have Stanton back at some point during the week. That is clearly unlikely now.

At this point, Stanton has more or less acquired the dreaded injury-prone label. He suffered the calf strain in April, and the issue was initially believed to be minor. Nearly two months later, he still has not returned. That came on top of the elbow injury he was dealing with before the start of the season.

Stanton has not played 100 games in a season since 2024. He hit .256 with three home runs in 24 games when healthy this season.