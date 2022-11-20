Video: Ex-MLB All-Star decks opponent who pimped home run

Former MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera played a big role in a fight that took place in a Venezuelan Professional Baseball League on Saturday night.

The Tiburones de La Guaira were facing Cabrera’s Caribes de Anzoategui. Carlos Castro had homered twice for los Tiburones and then delivered his third home run of the game. Castro did a big bat flip after his third home run, and Cabrera did not like it.

Not only did the Caribes pitcher complain about Castro celebrating, but Cabrera, who was playing first base, took things to another level. He absolutely decked Castro, sparking a bigger fight.

Luego de que Castro conectara su TERCER cuadrangular del juego sucedió en esto. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/kNpecgLccQ pic.twitter.com/YGaZlU4K32 — Tiburones Report (@TiburonesReport) November 20, 2022

Benches cleared after that.

La Guaira ended up winning 6-4.

Cabrera, 37, last played in MLB in 2021. He had a 15-season career and made consecutive All-Star teams in 2011-2012 with the Cleveland Indians. He won the 2019 World Series with the Nationals.