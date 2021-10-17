MLB makes major change to treatment of minor leaguers

Major League Baseball has approved a significant change that will benefit minor leaguers players beginning next season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB will begin requiring teams to provide housing for minor leaguers starting next season. All 30 owners have unanimously agreed to a plan, though details are scarce.

It is not yet clear if the teams will provide housing themselves or offer minor leaguers some sort of stipend.

This is a huge change and the product of growing public pressure on MLB. Minor leaguers have been increasingly outspoken about how difficult it is for them to afford housing and other basic needs on their salaries.

The public criticism has grown in recent months. Even some notable MLB players have been spotted wearing wristbands supporting the efforts of minor league advocacy organizations.

A push for continued reform is almost certain. This alone represents a significant victory for minor leaguers and their advocates in their push for improved treatment.