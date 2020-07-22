Report: MLB, MLBPA discussing expanded playoffs again for 2020

Major League Baseball’s hopes of expanding the playoff field in 2020 may still be alive.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB and the MLBPA are in discussions about expanding the playoff field to 16, and there is “optimism” that an agreement can be reached.

Sources: MLB and union are re-engaging on the possibility of expanded playoffs for this season. Has to be done before first pitch 25 hours from now, but there seems to be optimism. Hope was to go from 10 playoff teams to 16. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2020

The expanded playoff field was something the league wanted due to the increased revenue a larger postseason would bring. While players weren’t explicitly opposed, it was seen as a bargaining chip during labor negotiations, and ultimately omitted when the two sides failed to reach a mutual agreement on how to play the 2020 season.

Adding six spots to the playoff field on the eve of Opening Day would be a huge shift, but would undoubtedly make the season more interesting and perhaps attract some added interest from fans. It will be intriguing to see if this can get done.