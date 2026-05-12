Possible cause of death for Brandon Clarke has been revealed

A new report has offered initial clues as to a possible cause of the sudden death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke .

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at a home in California’s San Fernando Valley on Monday, and Clarke was dead when paramedics arrived, according to Dennis Broad of NBC4 Los Angeles. Clarke’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, and drug paraphernalia was found in the home where he died.

A full autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Clarke’s death.

Notably, Clarke had been arrested in Arkansas last month and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. The 29-year-old was also accused of fleeing in a vehicle exceeding the speed limit and improper passing.

Clarke’s death was announced on Tuesday and confirmed by the Grizzlies. He was a former first-round pick by the Grizzlies in 2019 who is in his seventh career NBA season. He was an All-Rookie selection in 2020 and averaged five straight years of double-digit points per game to begin his pro basketball career. He was limited to just two games last season due to a persistent calf injury.