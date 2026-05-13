Fans blast NBC for disrespectful move after moment of silence for Brandon Clarke, Jason Collins

NBC got an earful from disgruntled fans over an unfortunate broadcasting call following a tribute to Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins.

The NBA world on Tuesday was rocked by the tragic deaths of both Brandon Clarke , 29, and Jason Collins, 47. The league held a moment of silence for both former big men before tipoff of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs held a moment of silence for Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins. pic.twitter.com/Ui4jc37UOr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2026

Those watching via NBA League Pass were able to witness the tribute to Clarke and Collins, followed by an emotional rendition of the national anthem. Once the NBC broadcast went live, announcer Mike Tirico kicked things off with an ad read for DraftKings.

“Let’s take a look at tonight’s DraftKings playoff tracker,” Tirico said once NBC was live, as the broadcast showed a graphic with betting lines. “DraftKings, the No. 1 sports book for live betting to get in on the action. Download the app and use promo code ‘dunk’ when you sign up.”

Fans were not pleased with the move.

@NBAonNBC just interrupted a moment of silence for Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins with a @DraftKings promo. — Steve Mims (@SteveMimsPBC) May 13, 2026

Please give a moment of silence for Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins…



GET DRAFT KINGS NOW AND PLACE YOUR BETS — Thunder Direct (@thunderdirect) May 13, 2026

moment of silence for brandon clarke and jason collins… now here’s a draft kings ad — kill everybody 💔 (@dl0burna) May 13, 2026

It was likely a case of horrible timing for NBC, which probably had that ad read scheduled without knowing when the tribute would be shown in-arena. But it’s still a rough look for the broadcasting giant.

Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran, died after a lengthy battle with cancer. The death of Clarke, who battled injuries in his final years with the Memphis Grizzlies , remains under investigation.