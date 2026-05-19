Ex-Yankees fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

A former fan favorite for the New York Yankees is ready to go exploring.

Veteran infielder Gio Urshela announced in a post to his Instagram page on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. Urshela noted that “today is the day to close this chapter as a professional player” and issued some heartfelt statements of gratitude.

Here is his full post.

The 34-year-old Urshela debuted for the then-Cleveland Indians in 2015 and went on to play 10 total big-league seasons for eight different teams. A righty hitter, Urshela primarily played third base but saw time at every other infield position (shortstop, second base, and first base) as well.

Urshela was best known for his time as a member of the Yankees from 2019-21. He became a beloved player for the local fanbase thanks to his defense, his reliable hitting, and his cheerful demeanor.

In 2019, Urshela hit .314 for New York and then provided a very memorable moment for the franchise in the 2020 playoffs when he hit a grand slam during Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series against his former team Cleveland.

Over the course of his MLB career, Urshela produced everything from gravity-defying slides to incredible catches that even took out unpopular umpires. Now he is calling it a career after last playing for the Athletics in 2025 and earning nearly $26 million in MLB salary.