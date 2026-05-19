A’s JT Ginn lost his no-hitter in the most heartbreaking fashion

The Los Angeles Angels ’ offense was MIA on Monday against the Athletics right up until it mattered most.

A’s starting pitcher JT Ginn was having the game of his life through eight innings on the road at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. He carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on just 95 pitches, leaving himself some wiggle room to complete the feat.

The Athletics scored their first and only run in the top of the ninth, giving Ginn the lead for the first time since he set foot on the mound. However, it was not to be for Ginn.

Ginn got two quick strikes on leadoff man Adam Frazier before the veteran hitter dunked a single into left-center field.

Adam Frazier ends J.T. Ginn's no-hitter with zero outs in the ninth inning pic.twitter.com/XZ8spawNb0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 19, 2026

Frazier’s bloop preceded a Zach Neto blast. The Angels shortstop smashed a 2-0 sinker over the fence in dead center to walk off the A’s and spoil Ginn’s stellar night in a hurry.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING



ZACH NETO HITS A WALK-OFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/f59JSth4VG — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

Ginn threw eight innings of spotless baseball and gave up just two 9th-inning hits, yet he gets charged with the loss. He ended up on the wrong end of what was shaping up to be the highlight reel he’d show his grandkids decades from now.

Instead, it’s Neto’s little ones who are going to be replaying Monday’s game recap for years to come.