Report: MLB in ‘serious talks’ about two-city postseason bubble

Major League Baseball’s considerations of creating a bubble for postseason games are apparently growing more serious.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the league is in “serious talks” about a possible playoff bubble. The league is said to prefer a two-city bubble, with California, Texas, and Chicago-Milwaukee under consideration as potential sites.

There are serious talks about doing big (2-city) bubbles for postseason. 2 may make sense (1 per league). Possibilities LA-SD, CHI-MILW, TEX-HOU. Not easy since they prefer multiple stadiums to accommodate 8 teams that r indoors or mostly rain-free (Ie SoCal). @BillShaikin on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 12, 2020

The consideration of a bubble was reported Tuesday, but it certainly sounds like it’s gaining momentum within the league.

One issue that the league will have to face is October weather. That’s likely why places like New York aren’t under consideration, and why Chicago’s two outdoor stadiums may prove challenging. Southern California would likely be the best option for the league if possible, as the weather is nice and two stadiums in Los Angeles and a third in San Diego provide ample options.

The league had initially decided against a bubble for the season, and top players were opposed to that idea. That’s not changing. A postseason bubble would be more feasible with fewer teams needing to be accommodated and a shorter period of time that players would be required to be away from family.