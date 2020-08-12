 Skip to main content
Report: MLB in ‘serious talks’ about two-city postseason bubble

August 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Major League Baseball’s considerations of creating a bubble for postseason games are apparently growing more serious.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the league is in “serious talks” about a possible playoff bubble. The league is said to prefer a two-city bubble, with California, Texas, and Chicago-Milwaukee under consideration as potential sites.

The consideration of a bubble was reported Tuesday, but it certainly sounds like it’s gaining momentum within the league.

One issue that the league will have to face is October weather. That’s likely why places like New York aren’t under consideration, and why Chicago’s two outdoor stadiums may prove challenging. Southern California would likely be the best option for the league if possible, as the weather is nice and two stadiums in Los Angeles and a third in San Diego provide ample options.

The league had initially decided against a bubble for the season, and top players were opposed to that idea. That’s not changing. A postseason bubble would be more feasible with fewer teams needing to be accommodated and a shorter period of time that players would be required to be away from family.

