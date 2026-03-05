Rangers sign former National League MVP

The Texas Rangers have some new faces going into the 2026 MLB season.

On Thursday, they added another one with former Pittsburgh Pirates star and one-time National League MVP Andrew McCutchen signing a minor league deal with the club, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

Spring training is already underway, so McCutchen doesn’t have much time to get acclimated as he hopes to land a spot on the Opening Day roster.

The Rangers have been busy, acquiring Brandon Nimmo in a trade that sent Marcus Semien to the New York Mets.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers parted ways after the season, and Skip Schumaker was promoted to the position. And, the Rangers landed Washington Nationals All-Star pitcher MacKenzie Gore in a blockbuster trade.

McCutchen spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, making the All-Star team five times, winning four Silver Slugger awards, one Gold Glove, and being named the NL MVP in 2013.

McCutchen then spent time with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies (3 seasons), and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Pirates for the past three seasons.

In 2025, McCutchen hit .239 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs in 135 games, but the Pirates’ signing of Marcell Ozuna all but signaled the end of his time in Pittsburgh.

Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Nimmo figure to be the starting outfield for Texas, but McCutchen should have a chance to make the roster as a reserve.