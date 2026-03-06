Video: Shohei Ohtani crushes grand slam in second WBC at bat

Shohei Ohtani wasted no time making his presence felt in Japan’s World Baseball Classic title defense, delivering an electrifying performance against Chinese Taipei at the Tokyo Dome on Friday.

In his first at-bat, Ohtani ripped a double to set the tone early. He followed that up in his second plate appearance by crushing a grand slam, clearing the bases, and sending the crowd into a frenzy as Japan surged ahead.

Bases loaded

Shohei Ohtani at the plate



What else did you expect? 🦄 pic.twitter.com/bfN2qheoRV — MLB (@MLB) March 6, 2026

The stadium had already been buzzing during batting practice, with fans flocking in droves to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The energy exploded when Ohtani connected for the grand slam, a towering shot that energized Samurai Japan and underscored his impact on the global stage.

Ohtani stayed hot in his third at-bat, lining a single that drove in another run.

Through three trips to the plate, Ohtani is 3-for-3 with one home run, one run scored, and five RBI.

As the game progressed in the early innings, Japan held a commanding 10-0 lead, with Ohtani’s heroics playing a central role in the rout. The defending champions appear poised for another dominant showing, powered by their two-way phenom’s bat.