New York governor Andrew Cuomo clears teams to open training camp

Professional sports in New York took a major step toward returning on Sunday, as governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that teams are free to open their training facilities.

Cuomo said teams across the state of New York can resume training as long as proper health protocols are taken. That clears the way for the Buffalo Bills to move from virtual workouts to in-person activities.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces effective today that all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps while following the appropriate health protocols. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

The Giants and Jets play and train in New Jersey, so they are still awaiting clearance from governor Phil Murphy. However, Murphy is expected to follow Cuomo’s lead in the near future.

The NFL has told teams they can reopen their facilities as long as their local governments approve, and several teams have already received clearance. Since New York was hit the hardest by the virus, it is a good sign that sports have been given the green light in the state.

While sporting events will undoubtedly look a lot different than we’re used to when they resume, things appear to be trending in the right direction.