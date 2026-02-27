Bills adding former Ravens QB to coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills are hiring one of Josh Allen’s former foes to help him out next season.

The Bills are reportedly adding former NFL quarterback Trace McSorley to the team’s coaching staff. According to 247 Sports reporter Daniel Gallen, McSorley is joining Joe Brady’s staff as an offensive assistant.

The #Bills are expected to hire former NFL QB Trace McSorley as an offensive assistant on Joe Brady’s staff.



McSorley has spent the last couple of years at Penn State, beginning his coaching career. @danieljtgallen was first on the news.

Brady most recently served as an assistant quarterbacks coach for his alma mater, Penn State. He joined the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff in early 2025, less than a year after . McSorley was going to retain the role had Buffalo not offered him a job.

McSorley and Allen were both unheralded prospects from the 2014 college football recruiting class. McSorley was a three-star recruit who was outside the top-500 of his class, while Allen famously went unranked as he enrolled at Wyoming.

Neither prospect appeared destined for the NFL back then, but both made the leap to the pros. Allen, a 2018 first-round pick, obviously had much more success than McSorley, whom the Ravens selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

McSorley played in nine games in the NFL with just one career start. He tallied 502 yards and a touchdown in those contests. He lost the lone start of his career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, going 24/45 for 217 yards in an overtime defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.