Raiders’ asking price for Maxx Crosby is revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be selling Maxx Crosby for pennies on the dollar.

Las Vegas wants two first-round picks as well as a player in exchange for their star pass rusher Crosby, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports this week. Florio adds that the Raiders would presumably want the player included to be starting-caliber as well.

Crosby, 28, has been with the Raiders for his entire professional career ever since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft (No. 106 overall). He has since blossomed into one of the league’s premier defenders, making five straight Pro Bowl teams and earning two All-Pro nods as well.

But Crosby has apparently become unhappy amidst the constant losing in Las Vegas (especially after an NFL-worst 3-14 finish in 2025). There was also a bitter saga between Crosby and the Raiders last year when the star defensive end got upset that the team decided to shut him down for the final games of the season.

Crosby, who is signed through 2029, has since sparked rumors that he may want to join one particular team instead. Meanwhile, the Raiders appear to be doing everything that they can to convince Crosby to stay, including making a notable defensive coordinator hire earlier this month.

But if Las Vegas is ultimately forced to trade away Crosby, it sounds like they intend to get full and proper market value for him. Florio notes that the Raiders’ ask for Crosby is virtually identical to what the Dallas Cowboys got in exchange for Micah Parsons last offseason.