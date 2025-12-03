Notable update emerges about Byron Buxton’s future

One of the last men standing in Minnesota could soon be on his way out of town as well.

Minnesota Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton is willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move out of Minnesota, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Tuesday. The report adds that Buxton, a native of Georgia, would also be willing to waive the clause for teams other than the Atlanta Braves.

Buxton has been with the Twins for his entire MLB career since 2015. He also produced a banner year in 2025, batting .264 with 35 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases.

Those numbers were good enough for Buxton to earn his second career All-Star selection and his first career Silver Slugger Award. Also encouraging was the fact that Buxton appeared in 126 total games for Minnesota, the second highest-mark of his career.

But conversely, that means that the Twins have some incentive to sell high on Buxton, who has been plagued by injuries for much of his MLB career. Buxton will turn 32 years old later in December, and Minnesota has already sold off a ridiculous number of veteran roster pieces over just the last several months alone.

The righty-hitting Buxton was once the subject of trade rumors a few years back. While Buxton still has three years and roughly $45.5 million remaining on his contract with the Twins (who went an awful 70-92 in 2025), it appears that the two sides could potentially be trending towards a breakup.