Report: NL team showing trade interest in Jose Ramirez

A potential World Series contender is reportedly interested in trading for the Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez before Opening Day.

The Guardians made an effort to extend Ramirez before the 2022 season, but talks have broken off in recent days. Sensing that Ramirez might be available, the San Diego Padres are “showing a lot of interest” in acquiring the three-time All-Star, according to Z101 reporter Hector Gomez.

SOURCE: The #Padres are showing a lot of interest in making a trade with the #Guardians to get star 3B Jose Ramirez before the Opening Day's deadline.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 5, 2022

The Padres join the Toronto Blue Jays as known teams to reportedly have had interest in acquiring Ramirez from the Guardians.

The addition of Ramirez could give the Padres one of the best infields in baseball when healthy. With five-time All-Star Manny Machado at third base already, Ramirez could make the move to second base. He could also fill in at shortstop for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. before moving to second base.

When Tatis’ fractured wrist heals and he returns to the lineup, he and Ramirez would form a formidable tandem up the middle.

Ramirez has been one of the most productive players in MLB since his rookie season in 2017. He already has four top-six MVP finishes and three Silver Slugger awards.

The 29-year-old hit .266 with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2021. Ramirez is under contract with the Guardians through the 2023 season.

Photo: Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports