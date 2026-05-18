Pete Crow-Armstrong addresses his profane interaction with White Sox fan

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is in some hot water for an interaction he had with a Chicago White Sox fan on Sunday.

Crow-Armstrong had words with the fan after failing to make a catch during Sunday’s game at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill. He confirmed the interaction after the game, saying a woman “decided to start talking s–t and I felt the need to say it back.”

Video emerged after the game, however, of Crow-Armstrong telling the fan to “suck my f—ing d–k, b—h.”

Crow-Armstrong said Monday that while he did not necessarily regret talking back, he does regret his choice of words.

“I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Again, poor word choice.”

PCA: “I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well….Again, poor word choice.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 18, 2026

Crow-Armstrong has already picked a fight with one fanbase this year. Now he has a second group that will be angry at him. Plus, this is, in general, a pretty bad look for the young outfielder.