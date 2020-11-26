Randy Arozarena released after being detained in Mexico

Randy Arozarena has been released after being detained in Mexico.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was detained over an alleged domestic incident involving his family. Arozarena was accused of assaulting a man after an issue while trying to take custody of his daughter.

ESPN says charged against Arozarena were dropped after he and the woman in question reached an agreement. A hearing over the situation was suspended.

Arozarena is coming off one of the best postseasons in MLB history. The 25-year-old propelled the Rays to the World Series with 10 home runs and 14 RBI in the playoffs. The 10 home runs are now the record for the most in a single postseason. Arozarena batted .377 with a 1.273 OPS in 20 postseason games.