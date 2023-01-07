 Skip to main content
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate

January 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Chris Young speaking with reporters

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young speaks during a news conference introducing Bruce Bochy as team manager at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds.

Rosenthal notes Baseball America recently ranked the Rangers’ farm system as the sixth-best in baseball. Thus, they can make a competitive offer for the 2021 NL All-Star Reynolds (after already winning the free-agent bidding for pitchers Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi this winter).

Reynolds, a 27-year-old switch hitter who launched 27 home runs last year, plays steady defense, and is under contract through 2025, recently asked for a trade from the Pirates. The ambitious Rangers would love to have him but might potentially be outmuscled on the trade market.

