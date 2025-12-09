Former Manager of the Year joins Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not limiting their big offseason additions to on-field ones.

Former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is joining the Dodgers’ front office, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune. The move reunites Baldelli with Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman, who ran the Tampa Bay Rays when Baldelli was still playing for them.

Baldelli spent the last seven seasons managing the Twins to three postseason appearances. He won AL Manager of the Year honors in 2019, his first year at the helm, as he guided Minnesota to a surprising 101-61 record.

The Twins never matched that success under Baldelli. They won the AL Central in 2023 and made it past the Toronto Blue Jays in that year’s AL Wild Card series, but it was the only playoff appearance for the team in the last five seasons. The Twins parted ways with him after going 70-92 in 2025.

The Dodgers made a bigger splash on Tuesday by adding another top free agent. However, they continue to stockpile respected names at all other levels of the organization as well.