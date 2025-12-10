Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about White Sox winning No. 1 pick in MLB Draft

A Chicago White Sox hat
Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fans think that the Chicago White Sox have one (holy) figure to thank for their triumph in this week’s draft lottery.

On Tuesday, the White Sox were revealed to have won this year’s MLB Draft Lottery. As such, they will hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft next summer.

In response to the news, everybody said the same thing over social media. They all joked that Pope Leo XIV was to thank for the lottery odds smiling on the White Sox.

Pope Leo is a native of Chicago as well as a very well-documented fan of the White Sox. This was the first MLB Draft Lottery since Leo ascended to the papacy in May of this year, so fans were very quick to jokingly make the connection.

On top of that, Pope Leo is a proper sports trash-talker as well, taking a funny shot at Chicago Cubs fans while riding in the Popemobile a couple of months ago. Now Pope Leo may have just helped deliver the No. 1 overall pick to the White Sox (with star UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky currently projected to be at the top of the board).

.

