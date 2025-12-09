Kyle Schwarber has made his free agent decision

Kyle Schwarber is coming off the best season of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, and the team is not letting its slugger leave.

Schwarber agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Schwarber, 32, posted the best power numbers of his career in 2025 with a National League-leading 56 home runs, 132 RBI and a .928 OPS. He first signed a four-year deal with the Phillies in 2022, and the team has reached the postseason every year since.

Philadelphia lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs this season. Schwarber had 2 home runs and 3 RBI in the series.

Schwarber was said to have mutual interest in at least one other team, but the Phillies showed that they were committed to doing whatever they needed to keep him as the heart of their lineup.