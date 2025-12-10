Red Sox linked to former MVP finalist slugger

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in hot pursuit of one of the most highly coveted bats on the trade market.

Several reporters tied the Red Sox to Ketel Marte this week amid Rumors that the Arizona Diamondbacks are motivated to trade the All-Star infielder. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who was at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, called the Red Sox the “team I’m watching” in the Marte trade sweepstakes.

Morosi pointed to Boston’s “young, controllable starting pitching” as one area that gives them a leg up over other teams. He also added that the Red Sox are viewed as “stronger candidates” for Marte’s services than their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, who have also been linked to top-end sluggers this offseason.

The Red Sox are viewed as stronger candidates to land Ketel Marte than their AL East rival Blue Jays, because Boston has greater depth of @MLB-ready starting pitchers. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2025

The 32-year-old Marte wrapped up his third All-Star season in 2025, batting .283 with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and an OPS of .893 across 126 games for the Diamondbacks. Those numbers were actually a slight dip from his stellar 2024 campaign, when he hit .292 with career highs in home runs (36), RBIs (95), and OPS (.932). Marte finished third in NL MVP voting that season behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor.

If the Red Sox can strike a deal with the Diamondbacks, Marte would instantly become one of Boston’s best hitters. His OPS last season was higher than anyone on the roster that wasn’t named Rafael Devers. He would also provide a power bat while slotting into one of the middle infielder spots.

The Red Sox have been busy throughout the Winter Meetings. Boston has reportedly met with Pete Alonso while also trying to poach a star shortstop from a division rival.