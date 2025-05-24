Rockies fan calls out team’s struggles in foul ball injury lawsuit

The Colorado Rockies have been blasted by a fan who alleged that the team’s poor play on the field contributed to a serious injury he suffered at a game.

Timothy Roeckel is suing the Rockies claiming he was struck in the face by a foul ball during a July 2023 game at Coors Field, via Jennifer McRae of CBS News Colorado. Roeckel said he was attending the game in a luxury suite, and that it was not possible for him to see the foul ball coming from where he was sitting. Allegedly, the foul ball caused “catastrophic and permanent injuries” after striking him in the right eye and face.

The lawsuit claims the Rockies failed to take necessary safety precautions by not extending protective netting far enough, as well as the design of the luxury boxes. Most notably, however, the suit argues that the team’s “longstanding poor performance on the field have contributed to a game-day environment in which spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action on the field.”

Some of the lawsuit’s claims will draw skepticism, such as the idea that the Rockies are responsible for encouraging fans to socialize instead of paying attention to the game. Many Rockies fans, however, will probably sympathize with the fan for calling out the team’s struggles like this.

The Rockies have not had a winning season since 2018, and have lost over 100 games in back-to-back seasons. They look to be well on their way toward that mark again in 2025, and this might be their worst season yet.

Ultimately, the Rockies may or may not be responsible for how much attention fans pay to the game when visiting Coors Field. There are certainly some elements of their ballpark operation that could do with some work, though.