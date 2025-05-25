Shohei Ohtani had great reactions during his live BP session

Shohei Ohtani threw a live batting practice session to his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Sunday, and fans loved some of his reactions while pitching.

Ohtani threw 23 pitches during his simulated inning. He got two strikeouts and a groundout. He also issued a walk and allowed a double to Korean teammate Hyeseong Kim.

Though Kim touched up Ohtani for the double, he also hit a comebacker to the Japanese pitcher in his first at-bat. Ohtani made a nice snag and then did a great pose as he pretended to throw to first base. Ohtani also did an umpire’s strikeout motion after getting a strikeout. The Dodgers shared a video of both reactions.

Shohei's reactions during live BP. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PeT3IlOx5T — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 25, 2025

It’s great to see Ohtani having some fun.

Ohtani got his pitching practice in at Citi Field prior to the Dodgers’ Sunday night game against the New York Mets.

Ohtani has not pitched yet this season, but he has been successful as a designated hitter. He has batted .296 with 9 doubles and 17 home runs, with a 1.020 OPS. He is still working his way back from surgery he underwent on his elbow in September 2023. This was Ohtani’s first time facing live hitters since his surgery.

According to Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior, Ohtani threw mostly in the 94-95 mph range, and he touched 96-97 mph a few times.