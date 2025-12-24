MLB player found out he was traded while playing golf

Trades in sports can happen anytime. And, for players who are involved in those trades, it can be an unexpected experience.

On Monday, New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil was traded to the Athletics, and he even revealed that he was playing golf at TPC Monterey when he got numerous phone calls and text messages from GM David Stearns.

“I had a text from Stearns going, ‘Hey, please give me a call,’” McNeil said, via Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. “I was like, ‘I one hundred percent just got traded.’ I knew it was a possibility. I took that phone call. It was a quick phone call. I thanked him for everything and he thanked me for everything.”

McNeil added it was “definitely a crazy day” as he was traded for the first time in his MLB career.

McNeil, 33, is a former All-Star, and the Mets acquired 17-year-old pitcher Yordan Rodriguez in exchange for McNeil.

It’s the latest in a series of moves for the Mets, including Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz leaving in free agency and Brandon Nimmo also being traded earlier in the offseason.

McNeil was drafted by the Mets in the 12th round in the 2013 MLB Draft.

While McNeil admitted it was a hectic day, he did finish his round of golf and seems excited about his new team.

“Just a super fun, young team. They have a great young core,” McNeil said, via MLB.com. “I just want to do my part to help them out. I’m super excited to be a part of it. I think we’re going to have a good squad.”