 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 3, 2023

Son of late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez takes major step in his baseball career

June 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Rio Gomez pitching for Colombia

Mar 14, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colombia pitcher Rio Gomez in the sixth inning against Canada during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rio Gomez continues his ascent.

The Boston Red Sox made the decision Saturday to promote Rio, son of late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, to Triple A-Worcester (otherwise known as the WooSox). Rio had been with the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Red Sox, since 2021. Now Rio is just one step away from the big leagues.

The 28-year-old Rio is a left-handed reliever. Originally a 36th-round draft pick by the Red Sox in 2017, he has a 12-9 record with a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings over six seasons in the minors. Rio also pitched in relief for his native Colombia at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Pedro Gomez, who died unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 58, had covered Major League Baseball for ESPN for nearly two decades. Now his son may soon be headed to the MLB ranks himself.

Article Tags

Pedro GomezRio Gomez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus