Son of late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez takes major step in his baseball career

Rio Gomez continues his ascent.

The Boston Red Sox made the decision Saturday to promote Rio, son of late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, to Triple A-Worcester (otherwise known as the WooSox). Rio had been with the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Red Sox, since 2021. Now Rio is just one step away from the big leagues.

Congratulations, Rio! Rio Gomez is on the move to join the @WooSox presented by @Hertz pic.twitter.com/6jJqhhCVOq — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 3, 2023

The 28-year-old Rio is a left-handed reliever. Originally a 36th-round draft pick by the Red Sox in 2017, he has a 12-9 record with a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings over six seasons in the minors. Rio also pitched in relief for his native Colombia at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

What a moment. 🙌 Rio Gomez, son of the late Pedro Gomez, takes the mound for Team Colombia 💙🇨🇴 @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/BVsCKDOCxe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Pedro Gomez, who died unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 58, had covered Major League Baseball for ESPN for nearly two decades. Now his son may soon be headed to the MLB ranks himself.