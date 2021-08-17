 Skip to main content
This photo after Max Muncy’s home run went viral

August 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Max Muncy bat toss

Max Muncy continued his assault on opposing pitching Monday night when he belted a go-ahead home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Angeles Dodgers fans loved the exclamation point the slugger put on it.

Muncy had a ruthless bat toss after he hit a towering solo shot over the right field wall in the eighth inning. The photo you see below immediately went viral:

Muncy’s homer put the Dodgers up 2-1, and they held onto that lead in the ninth. Here’s a video that shows the bat toss:

Muncy has two home runs and five RBI in the last two games, so he is obviously feeling it at the moment. His confidence is rubbing off on the Dodgers, who have won eight of their last nine games.

