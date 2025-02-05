Twins sign former Gold Glove outfielder

The Minnesota Twins have added a former Gold Glove winner in free agency.

The Twins agreed to a contract with Harrison Bader for 2025 that includes a mutual option for 2026. He is set to earn $6.24 million guaranteed, with up to $2 million in bonuses.

Bader is recognized for the excellent defense he provides in center field. He won a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 and also batted .267 with a .785 OPS that season, including 21 doubles and 16 home runs. Bader was so highly regarded at that time that Yankees GM Brian Cashman traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in 2022 to acquire Bader, who was injured at the time.

Bader spent last season with the New York Mets and batted .236 with a .657 OPS. He had 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

The 30-year-old Bader will likely serve as a backup in center to the oft-injured Byron Buxton. He will give the Twins an extra right-handed bat in the outfield and option for a group that also includes Matt Wallner and Trevor Larnach.

