Red Sox land new starting pitcher in trade with NL team

A Boston Red Sox hat
The Boston Red Sox are adding a piece to their rotation via a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring starting pitcher Johan Oviedo from the Pirates in exchange for outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and a player to be named later. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Boston is also getting pitching prospect Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman as part of a five-player swap.

The Red Sox are buying low on Oviedo, a 27-year-old right-hander with five MLB seasons under his belt.

Oviedo had a 4.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 32 starts in 2023 — his last fully healthy campaign. While the numbers aren’t all that impressive, he showed flashes of being a high-level rotation piece.

The Cuban-born pitcher also etched his name in MLB history when he pulled off the 111th immaculate inning ever recorded during a May 2023 start against the Texas Rangers.

Oviedo’s progress was derailed in the following offseason. He suffered a right elbow injury that required him to have Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for the entire 2024 season.

Oviedo returned to pitch nine games in 2025, posting a 3.57 ERA with 42 strikeouts across 40.1 innings.

