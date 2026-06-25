Update emerges on Rafael Devers’ future amid drama with the Giants

Rafael Devers appears to have fully worn out his welcome with a second MLB team.

The San Francisco Giants would like to trade away the three-time All-Star infielder Devers ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Wednesday during an appearance on “SportsCenter.” Passan adds though that the Giants will be out of luck because there are “no takers at this point” for Devers.

San Francisco originally acquired the lefty-hitting Devers, 29, in a trade with the Boston Red Sox just over a year ago. But Devers has proven to be an abject nightmare for the Giants ever since then.

Despite making $27 million this season, Devers is batting .238 with an underwhelming .732 OPS. While he does have 11 home runs and 37 RBIs through 78 games, that is far from the value that the Giants envisioned getting when they first traded for Devers.

To make matters worse, Devers is also causing some internal drama right now for San Francisco. Over the weekend, Devers caused a major headache when the team attempted to pinch-run for him in the ninth inning of a close game. Devers then compounded the mistake days later by lashing out at the media upon being asked about the incident.

The bad news for the Giants is that they are now 32-46 on the season, which is tied for the second-worst in Major League Baseball. The even worse news is that Devers is still signed for the next seven seasons (through 2033) and will be making $28.5 million a year over that span. Between his poor production, his diva behavior, and his bloated long-term contract, Devers has become the albatross that the Giants likely won’t be able to get rid of (no matter how hard they try).