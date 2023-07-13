Report: 1 team could be ‘most motivated’ to trade for Shohei Ohtani

Will the Los Angeles Angels consider trading Shohei Ohtani prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline? The signs continue to point to no, but a number of teams are undoubtedly hoping the Angels change their mind in the next two weeks.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Thursday, Buster Olney reported that the New York Yankees would likely be the team most motivated to try to trade for Ohtani if the Angels did make him available. The Yankees have a group of players in their prime right now, adding a sense of urgency, and adding Ohtani would be a big help.

.@Buster_ESPN says the Yankees are potentially "the most motivated" to go after Shohei Ohtani if he's made available by the Angels 👀 pic.twitter.com/epel8QBhkg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 13, 2023

“There’s no doubt when talking with sources yesterday, they see the Yankees as potentially being the most motivated because Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, they’re are middle-aged players right in the prime of their careers,” Olney said. “This is the Yankees’ window to win now. You bring in Ohtani, suddenly, the Yankees’ rotation with him involved looks so strong. Ohtani hitting in Yankee Stadium, which favors left-handed sluggers, that’s something I’m sure the Yankees would be willing to pay for if Ohtani is made available by the Angels.”

There are certainly risks involved, even for the Yankees. Ohtani is a free agent at the end of the season and they would not be guaranteed of re-signing him. He would demand a huge prospect cost as well. However, it is easy to see why the Yankees — or any other team — would badly want a shot at having him, even for two or three months.

Ohtani has a league-leading 32 home runs and also has an ERA of 3.32. The Angels have been adamant that he will not be made available for trade, but with the team at 45-46, they may have to reconsider if they get out to a slow start in the second half.