Yankees slugger hit a home run into the parking lot

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones sure had fans buzzing on Thursday.

In the bottom of the 7th inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., Jones clobbered a monster home run. The ball cleared the entire stadium and went right into the parking lot past right field.

Spencer Jones leaves the ballpark 😮 pic.twitter.com/KhmWGbNrQC — MLB (@MLB) February 26, 2026

Fans were then seen looking into the parking lot to see whether or not it ended up hitting a car.

It marked Jones’ second home run so far of spring training, but this one will be replayed for quite some time.

The Yankees selected Jones 25th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, but the 24-year-old outfielder has yet to make his MLB debut.

Jones hit .274 with 35 home runs and 80 RBIs in 116 games between the Yankees’ Double-A and Triple-A clubs. However, Jones struck out a total of 179 times in 438 at-bats, which is a staggering amount of whiffs.

The Yankees’ outfield spots seem set with American League MVP winner Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, who signed a new five-year deal, locked in as the starters.

On the other hand, if Jones can figure out how to strike out less, his unreal power should force the Yankees into finding him some playing time at the big-league level.

Jones has even received some Shohei Ohtani comparisons this spring, so the young outfielder is certainly making a name for himself once again.