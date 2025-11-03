Larry Brown Sports

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shared his 4-word catch phrase at Dodgers parade

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ready to pitch
Aug 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he earned the honor thanks to his dogged approach. Yamamoto even had a phrase that signaled his mentality — something that is now a catchphrase.

“Losing isn’t an option,” was Yamamoto’s catchphrase.

The Japanese pitcher spoke at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ celebration at Dodger Stadium on Monday. He opened up his speech with some Spanish, greeting the fans by saying “buenas tardes,” which means good afternoon.

Then he added more, saying, “you know what? Losing isn’t an option.”

“Thank you my teammates, my coaches. Amazing staff. And all the fans. We did it together! I love the Dodgers! I love Los Angeles!” Yamamoto said.

Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA during the regular season. He was even better in the playoffs. He went 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 37.1 innings. He earned World Series MVP by pitching three times — in Games 2, 6 and 7. He got the win in all three games — the first two as a starter and Game 7 as a reliever.

Yamamoto did everything necessary to help his team win, because losing wasn’t an option for him.

