Phillies’ player facing 80-game suspension

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas was competing for a roster spot this spring and was set to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

However, Rojas won’t be playing in the WBC, and he could miss 80 games this season due to a failed PED test. Wilber Sanchez first reported the news of Rojas’ positive test that resulted in him not being able to play in the WBC.

Johan Rojas da positivo a sustancias prohibidas.



El jardinero dominicano de los Philadelphia Phillies no podrá participar en el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol 2026 tras dar positivo a una sustancia para mejorar el rendimiento.



Rojas se encontraba compitiendo en los entrenamientos… pic.twitter.com/cDE6IFh9J8 — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) March 2, 2026

Jon Heyman of The New York Post also confirmed the positive test on Tuesday.

While no announcement has been made by MLB, the policy states that the first violation is an 80-game suspension, the second is an entire season, and the third will result in a lifetime ban.

Rojas is 25 years old and he has played in 250 games over three seasons with the Phillies. In 2025, he played in 71 games, hitting just .224 with one home run and 18 RBIs, but he was expected to compete for a roster spot during spring training.

On Tuesday, news broke that Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension due to his second positive PED test, although both Profar and Rojas are appealing.