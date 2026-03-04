Kyler Murray urged to make drastic career shift after Cardinals released him

Fans are pushing for Kyler Murray to trade in his shoulder pads for a Rawlings glove.

Several reports emerged Tuesday on the Arizona Cardinals’ plan to release Murray on the first day of the new league year on March 11. Murray unofficially confirmed the news for supporting him throughout his seven seasons with the team.

Murray is still guaranteed $36.9 million from the Cardinals for next season, meaning the 2-time Pro Bowler is free to play for any team he desires for the minimum. Some fans believe that the team should be the Athletics, who still hold Murray’s draft rights in MLB.

I would love to see Kyler Murray go play baseball — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) March 3, 2026

I honestly don't know why Kyler Murray doesn't go play baseball. He'd be in the bigs by September 2027. — David In Austin (@DavidInAlief) March 3, 2026

genuinely more intrigued in kyler murray the baseball player tbh. he needs to make the leap while theres still time lol https://t.co/6KN0JYZqzi — cleveland browns hate acct (@Jordan_T729) March 3, 2026

The Athletics drafted Murray 9th overall in 2018, the same year Murray went first overall in the NFL draft. Murray opted to pursue the latter, which offered him a lot more guaranteed money right off the bat.

With money no longer an issue, at least for next season, Murray could theoretically pursue his biggest career what-if while still on a starting quarterback’s salary. Such a switch-up, however, would be much easier said than done, as Murray has not played high-level baseball for nearly a decade.

In his final year at Oklahoma, the two-sport athlete batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .954 across 51 games.