Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Kyler Murray urged to make drastic career shift after Cardinals released him

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kyler Murray in shoulder pads
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are pushing for Kyler Murray to trade in his shoulder pads for a Rawlings glove.

Several reports emerged Tuesday on the Arizona Cardinals’ plan to release Murray on the first day of the new league year on March 11. Murray unofficially confirmed the news with a heartfelt post thanking Cardinals fans for supporting him throughout his seven seasons with the team.

Murray is still guaranteed $36.9 million from the Cardinals for next season, meaning the 2-time Pro Bowler is free to play for any team he desires for the minimum. Some fans believe that the team should be the Athletics, who still hold Murray’s draft rights in MLB.

The Athletics drafted Murray 9th overall in 2018, the same year Murray went first overall in the NFL draft. Murray opted to pursue the latter, which offered him a lot more guaranteed money right off the bat.

With money no longer an issue, at least for next season, Murray could theoretically pursue his biggest career what-if while still on a starting quarterback’s salary. Such a switch-up, however, would be much easier said than done, as Murray has not played high-level baseball for nearly a decade.

In his final year at Oklahoma, the two-sport athlete batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .954 across 51 games.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App