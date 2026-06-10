1 notable player is expected to be traded along with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be getting more than just his brothers to come along with him to a new team.

There is a “growing belief” in league circles that any potential trade of the Milwaukee Bucks star forward Antetokounmpo will include one other notable player, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. That player is Antetokounmpo’s longtime Bucks teammate Bobby Portis .

The 31-year-old Portis shares a close bond with Antetokounmpo. The two have been teammates in Milwaukee since 2020 and won the 2021 NBA championship together with the Bucks.

Portis is also still a productive player in his own right. This season for Milwaukee, Portis averaged 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in a modest 24.2 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.

But the Bucks might be looking to move on from Portis’ contract if they choose to trigger a full rebuild by trading away Antetokounmpo. Portis is owed $14.5 million next season (with a $15.6 million player option for 2027-28 as well) and would no longer match Milwaukee’s timeline if Antetokounmpo is sent packing.

As it currently stands, Antetokounmpo is not expected to be traded until after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. But there are two particular teams that have been mentioned most closely in connection with the former league MVP Antetokounmpo in trade rumors up to this point.