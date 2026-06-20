Rival teams have complaint about Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

Teams with interest in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo are experiencing some frustration with regard to how the Milwaukee Bucks are handing negotiations.

People that have engaged with the Bucks on a potential Antetokounmpo trade feel that Milwaukee’s asking price is “unrealistic,” according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Specifically, the Bucks are asking teams for trade packages that would leave them unable to compete for a championship even with Antetokounmpo on the roster.

This also appears to be the key reason Milwaukee has yet to make an Antetokounmpo deal. It has been widely reported that the Miami Heat have made an offer, but the Bucks do not think it is good enough.

It is fair to question whether the Bucks can actually get a return for Antetokounmpo that they feel is good enough. It has been suggested that even a one-for-one swap for an MVP candidate might not move them. Other teams would rather give up draft picks in order to keep key players, but the Bucks seem to want a combination of both.

Interestingly, this is the exact sort of scenario Antetokounmpo himself was worried about. If the Bucks are risking making it a reality, he is probably going to be even more frustrated with the team than he already was.