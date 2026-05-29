Magic have hired a new head coach

The Orlando Magic have made a decision on their new head coach.

The Magic are hiring San Antonio Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney as their new coach, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Sweeney will replace Jamahl Mosley, who was fired after the team’s first-round playoff exit.

BREAKING: The Orlando Magic are finalizing the hire of San Antonio Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sweeney broke into NBA coaching in 2011 and now lands the Magic head job as a top rising candidate. pic.twitter.com/aV3Zj6l57k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

Sweeney, 41, has been part of a number of successful teams in recent years. This was his first season with the Spurs, having served as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks before that. He was part of the coaching staff that helped guide Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Sweeney has also been an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets , Milwaukee Bucks , and Detroit Pistons . He worked under Jason Kidd at those first two stops, as well as during his time in Dallas.

While the Magic considered some big names for their job opening, they ultimately went with a younger, fresher face. That is a bit of a surprise, since Orlando still has a fairly young team with three consecutive playoff appearances to their name.