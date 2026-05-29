Gov. Kathy Hochul suffers Knicks blunder in attempted ‘gotcha’ moment

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took a “gotcha” shot at President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed lifelong Knicks fandom this week, but her crossover attempt clanged off the rim.

When asked about Trump’s plans to attend NBA Finals games at Madison Square Garden, Hochul suggested testing his bona fides by asking him to name the starting lineup of the “1993 championship team.”

The only problem? The Knicks didn’t win the title in 1993 — or anywhere close to it. Their last banner flew way back in 1973.

“I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does."



New York Governor Kathy Hochul forgot that the Knicks last won in 1973 when asked about Donald Trump's Knicks fandom. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ouFbEiGYQE — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 27, 2026

The 1993 Knicks, led by Patrick Ewing, actually fell to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals before watching the Bulls claim another ring.

Hochul’s office later joked it was all part of a “4D chess move,” but the air ball drew plenty of chuckles.

Donald Trump Jr. quickly swished a response, making note of his father’s deep sports knowledge and suggesting the governor’s soundbite and explanation were rejected at the rim.

In the end, what was meant as a slick dunk turned into an accidental brick, reminding everyone that even in New York politics, you’ve got to know your Knicks history before you step onto the court.

The Knicks currently await the winner of the Western Conference Finals, where the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder head into a crucial Game 7.