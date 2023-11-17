Nick Nurse addresses speculation on Kelly Oubre hit-and-run

Some speculation has emerged regarding the alleged hit-and-run that wounded Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is not listening to any of the outside noise.

Oubre was reportedly struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries that will likely keep him out for a significant amount of time. Details of the incident can be found here.

However, the Philadelphia Police Department revealed that there remains no video or photographic evidence that the accident happened at the time and place Oubre stated.

Nurse was asked about the report that put Oubre’s account into question prior to the 76ers’ Wednesday contest against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers coach did not see any logical reason as to why Oubre would fabricate a story.

“I don’t think it’s very fair to him to say that he made up some story,” Nurse said, via The Associated Press. “I just don’t. I’m going to believe him at his word. He’s one of our players and we’re going to stand behind him. And so am I. … I don’t have any reason not to believe him.”

A video has surfaced that showed Oubre returning to his apartment seemingly in pain and out of breath. But there is still no footage of the alleged incident itself.

Oubre was averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game on 50% shooting from the field over the 76ers’ first eight games. Oubre has started five games.