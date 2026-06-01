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Fans call out Jalen Williams for what he said after losing to the Spurs

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Jalen Williams dribbling the ball

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still picking up the pieces after getting dethroned by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder lost their NBA crown and their bid for back-to-back titles after being outclassed by the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, though Williams believes Oklahoma City would have been on its way to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks had he not missed games due to injury.

“Obviously, I think I could have made an impact,” he told reporters on Sunday, via Anthony Slater of ESPN. “I think we could’ve won if I played. We went to seven with them without me playing. I don’t think I make us worse.”

That statement sparked some strong reactions from fans on social media.

The 25-year-old guard-forward struggled to stay healthy in the 2025-26 campaign, appearing in only 33 regular-season games and just five in the 2026 playoffs. Despite his absences, the Thunder went 64-18 and came just a win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second year in a row.

Williams will have the entire offseason to heal up from his injury and prepare for what the Thunder hope will be a huge bounce-back campaign for him in 2026-27.

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