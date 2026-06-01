Magic Johnson raises 1 concern about Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals

Magic Johnson is wary of how impactful Victor Wembanyama can be on the San Antonio Spurs ’ defense in the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks .

The 66-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer acknowledges Wembanyama’s greatness on defense, but he believes the Spurs star big man will not have as much defensive success in the paint in the Finals because of New York’s perimeter shooting.

“Victor Wembanyama dominated the paint on defense during the Series against OKC while playing in a zone, but that won’t work against the Knicks given the 3-point shooting ability of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby ,” the former Los Angeles Lakes superstar point guard shared on X.

The Spurs are also surely mindful of what New York is capable of from long distance. Johnson is spot on with his assessment of Karl Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby , who have been shooting the lights out in the postseason.

Anunoby is entering the Finals with a 48.3% shooting from deep in the playoffs. Towns is not too shabby either, with his 48.9% success rate from behind the arc.

Wembanyama, however, still has the length and mobility to bother shots and intimidate shooters, even when the Spurs are playing zone defense.

For what it’s worth, Spurs opponents shot 19.1% worse on attempts taken from within six feet of the basket when Wembanyama is on the floor in the 2026 playoffs. Also, they have shot 5.8% worse from deep under the same circumstances.