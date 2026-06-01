Spurs fan left brain-dead after suffering tragic injury while celebrating win

A 17-year-old San Antonio Spurs fan was hospitalized on Thursday night after falling from a moving vehicle while celebrating one of his team’s recent playoff wins.

The teenage victim was reportedly identified as Joey Rodriguez. According to FOX San Antonio, Rodriguez remains on life support as further testing continues. Some reports have indicated that Rodriguez has since been declared brain dead, but his family is not giving up hope just yet.

“The doctors have been running tests to see if he has any further brain activity,” said Rodriguez’s aunt, Yvonne Hudson.

“We don’t want doctors to give up on him yet since his heart is beating on its own. We are asking for just prayers and kind words at this moment.”

As Spurs fans took to the streets Saturday, cheering and waving flags after a pivotal Game 7 win, a 17-year-old boy remained on life support, his loved ones at his bedside.



Jose "Joey" Rodriguez fell from a vehicle Thursday night on the South Side during a honking celebration… pic.twitter.com/OMoAX2rsU1 — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) May 31, 2026

The tragic incident happened after the Spurs’ 118-91 win in Game 6 over the Thunder. Rodriguez was attending one of San Antonio’s signature honking celebrations with a few of his friends. The one they attended was held in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue.

According to Nancy M. Preyer-Johnson of the San Antonio Express-News, Rodriguez was sitting on the passenger side window of his friend’s vehicle when it hit a curb. The sudden stop flung Rodriguez head-first into the pavement, resulting in a serious head injury.

Rodriguez, a student at Frank Tejeda Academy, was set to graduate next year.