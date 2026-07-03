Angel Reese slams WNBA for All-Star snubs: ‘Slap in the face’

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese voiced strong frustration on Thursday after no player from her team was selected as a starter for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, despite the Dream sitting at 12-8 and tied atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Reese, a two-time All-Star, particularly highlighted the contributions of veteran guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

“I expect to be disrespected,” Reese said, via The Athletic. “For those two, though, I think they work so hard, and they put a lot of work in, and the way that they’re guarded every game… The reason why we’re where we are is because of those two.

“We’re not first in the conference by just anything. For us not to have anyone was just a slap in the face.”

Starters were determined by a combination of fan (50 percent), media (25 percent) and player (25 percent) votes. Howard and Gray finished fifth and sixth among guards, while Reese placed seventh among frontcourt players.

The selected guards were Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, with frontcourt spots going to A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jessica Shepard, Aliyah Boston, Gabby Williams and Natasha Howard.

Reese praised the chosen players but expressed shock given Atlanta’s strong position. She noted Howard and Gray’s elite scoring, three-point shooting, and defensive impact, with the latter two ranking among the league leaders in steals alongside teammate Jordin Canada.

Reese herself leads the WNBA in rebounds.