Anthony Edwards has a new gun-themed celebration

Anthony Edwards is doing his best Ja Morant impression.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards drew attention during Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks with his new celebration. In the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., Edwards hit a three-pointer over Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.

As he was walking back up the floor into a Knicks timeout, Edwards raised his right arm and did a gun-shooting gesture into the crowd. Here is the video.

It was certainly a game to remember for the three-time All-Star Edwards. He finished with 38 points on 15/27 shooting as the Timberwolves went on to win by a 115-104 final score.

Minnesota now sits at 20-10 on the season, which is fifth in the Western Conference. Once again, they have been led by the 24-year-old Edwards, who is averaging a career-high 28.7 points to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile though, the gun celebrations are more the signature move of the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant than of Edwards. Morant has done weapons-themed celebrations so often that he even now has a new celebration to mimic “putting the gun down.”