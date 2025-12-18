Ja Morant has another new weapons-themed celebration

Ja Morant continues to stick to the theme.

The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant drew attention this week for his latest celebration. After hitting a three-pointer against the LA Clippers during Monday’s game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Morant went back up the floor and pretended to aim a gun.

This time around however, Morant finished off his celebration by using his other hand to effectively “put the gun down.” Here is the video.

Morant, who had missed extended time with a calf injury, scored a modest 12 points on 4/12 shooting against the Clippers, but the Grizzlies still managed to win 121-103. Unfortunately though, Morant is now dealing with another injury (a left ankle sprain) and missed Memphis’ game Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves as a result.

The two-time NBA All-Star Morant has notoriously been suspended by the league multiple times over the years for flashing weapons on social media. But poking fun at his history of trouble with weapons has been one of Morant’s favorite things to do since.

Last season, Morant got disciplined by the NBA for aiming an imaginary shotgun at the opposing bench. Right after that saga, he then debuted a controversial grenade-themed celebration. Now the gun gestures are back for Morant, but maybe this counts as character development since he is at least pretending to holster his weapon this time.