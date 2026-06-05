Knicks legends beefing: Charles Oakley calls Patrick Ewing a ‘coward’

Charles Oakley has reignited his longstanding feud with former New York Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing, labeling him a “coward” during a recent TMZ Sports interview.

The two played alongside each other for a decade in the 1990s, with Oakley often acting as Ewing’s protector on the court.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Charles Oakley blasts "coward" Patrick Ewing, says relationship is beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/xErznILYZP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 4, 2026

“For Patrick not to be man enough to come and talk to me after having his back for 10 years, he’s a coward,” Oakley said.

Oakley pointed to a recent incident in Cleveland, his hometown, during a Knicks playoff game as the breaking point. Ewing knew Oakley was present at the game but did not speak to him.

Oakley highlighted their personal history, noting how many times Ewing had been to his mother’s house over the years, and expressed disbelief that he could not offer a simple acknowledgment. He declared the relationship beyond repair.

“Naw, naw, naw. The last straw was when he was in Cleveland, and he knows I’m from Cleveland, he knew I was at the game, and didn’t speak to me, as many times as he’s been to my mother’s house, he can’t speak to me? Naw. I’m drawing lines,” Oakley said.

The tension traces back to 2017, when Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested amid his public dispute with Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley felt Ewing failed to support him during that period.

While acknowledging Ewing’s on-court achievements, Oakley questioned his character and leadership, saying those accomplishments do not make someone a good person.

“I mean, I played with him for 10 years. He’s just not a good person. He might make money, All-Star, Dream Team, but that doesn’t make you a good person,” Oakley said.

All this while the current Knicks chase their first NBA Championship since 1973.