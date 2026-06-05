Caitlin Clark overshares about gross halftime incident

Caitlin Clark powered through a stomach-churning halftime episode to help the Indiana Fever secure an 83-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream in their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The Fever star became violently ill during the break, vomiting after trying to eat applesauce, but still returned for a strong second-half performance.

Clark finished with 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the win, which also featured the team’s best defensive effort of the season. The Fever limited the Dream to a season-low 71 points and just 34.3 percent shooting.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 25 points, while Aliyah Boston added 19 points and seven rebounds as Indiana improved to 5-4.

After the game, Clark did not hold back in describing the unpleasant incident.

“I haven’t puked that much in a really long time,” Clark admitted, via ESPN. “But then I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but [I] feel OK. Obviously, I’m losing my voice a little bit. But I’ll be good.”

Her candid overshare highlighted both the gross reality of the moment and her resilience in pushing through discomfort.

The victory provided a much-needed boost amid recent challenges, including Clark’s back issues and team adjustments. As the Fever prepare to face the New York Liberty, Clark expressed confidence that she would be fine moving forward.