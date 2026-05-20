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Wendy’s has the perfect Victor Wembanyama marketing idea

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Victor Wembanyama buzz following his incredible performance in Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals has gone bananas — or potatoes.

Even fast-food giant Wendy’s is riding the hype of the San Antonio Spurs star big man, who put the team on his back and carried them to a 122-115 double overtime win over the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Seeing a great marketing opportunity, Wendy’s took to social media to add to Wembanyama-mania, with the hope of seeing an increase in sales of their fries.

“Might change my name to Wemby’s and only serve french fries after last night’s game,” Wendy’s post on X read.

Obviously, Wendy’s is not going to actually change its name, but the company clearly accomplished its mission to effortlessly generate attention with a simple comment about the former No. 1 overall draft pick. It was basically a social media marketing masterclass, akin to what Wembanyama did in Game 1.

In the series-opening win over Oklahoma City, Wembanyama erupted for 41 points on 14/25 shooting, while grabbing 24 rebounds in 48 minutes of action.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Wednesday, still in Oklahoma City, and with Wembanyama and the Spurs looking to go up 2-0 before heading back to San Antonio for Game 3 and Game 4.

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