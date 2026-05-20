Wendy’s has the perfect Victor Wembanyama marketing idea

The Victor Wembanyama buzz following his incredible performance in Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals has gone bananas — or potatoes.

Even fast-food giant Wendy’s is riding the hype of the San Antonio Spurs star big man, who put the team on his back and carried them to a 122-115 double overtime win over the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Seeing a great marketing opportunity, Wendy’s took to social media to add to Wembanyama-mania, with the hope of seeing an increase in sales of their fries.

“Might change my name to Wemby’s and only serve french fries after last night’s game,” Wendy’s post on X read.

Obviously, Wendy’s is not going to actually change its name, but the company clearly accomplished its mission to effortlessly generate attention with a simple comment about the former No. 1 overall draft pick. It was basically a social media marketing masterclass, akin to what Wembanyama did in Game 1.

In the series-opening win over Oklahoma City, Wembanyama erupted for 41 points on 14/25 shooting, while grabbing 24 rebounds in 48 minutes of action.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Wednesday, still in Oklahoma City, and with Wembanyama and the Spurs looking to go up 2-0 before heading back to San Antonio for Game 3 and Game 4.